Gov. Beshear orders flags lowered to half-staff to mark 500,000 Americans lost to COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear is directing all flags at state office buildings be lowered at half-staff to honor of lives lost to COVID-19.

Officials say its in accordance with a proclamation from the White House.

The flags will be lowered until sunset on Friday to commemorate the milestone of more than 500,000 Americans lost to the virus.

Beshear and the first lady held a moment of silence in Frankfort as White House officials also marked the somber moment at sunset Monday in tribute to those who died from the virus.

The governor is also encouraging individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the state to join in the tribute.

Kentucky has confirmed 397,526 positive cases and 4,460 deaths associated with the virus.

