FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's attorney general wants a new law that would let him use a special grand jury to investigate crimes that cross county lines.

Democrat Andy Beshear endorsed legislation on Tuesday that would let him ask the Kentucky Supreme Court to impanel a special statewide grand jury to investigate multijurisdictional crimes. Beshear said those crimes could include child abuse, human trafficking and public corruption.

Democratic state Rep. Jeffrey Donohue of Louisville says he will sponsor the bill for the 2019 legislative session.

Beshear is running for governor in 2019. Republican state Sen. Whitney Westerfield is running for attorney general in 2019. Westerfield said he wants to study the idea more but has concerns about a statewide grand jury not having enough people to represent the concerns of each county.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.