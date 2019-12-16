FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced he will drop the Medicaid work requirement, reversing a policy set by former Gov. Matt Bevin.

Gov. Beshear signed the executive order Dec. 16., saying it will protect health care for almost 100,000 people in Kentucky. He believes Kentuckians and the commonwealth's health care systems are better served by repealing the waiver.

The waiver project would have allowed Kentucky to charge monthly premiums and copayments. It would have required able-bodied adults to work or volunteer 20 hours a week.

With this signing, the governor ended Kentucky's litigation involving the waiver in federal court and has asked the court to dismiss Kentucky from the lawsuit.

