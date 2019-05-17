LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andy Beshear has denounced a short-lived attack against him as "one of the most disgusting ads" in Kentucky political history.

The TV ad briefly run by a super PAC came up during a debate Thursday night among the Democratic candidates for governor. The group later said it was pulling the ad. The group supports one of Beshear's main Democratic rivals, Adam Edelen.

Beshear said the group is mainly bankrolled by the mother-in-law of Edelen's running mate. Beshear called elections an "integrity test" and said one candidate has failed - a reference to Edelen.

Edelen responded by trying to link Beshear to campaign cash from the maker of OxyContin. It's a claim that Edelen and the super PAC both made in previous ads. Beshear's campaign has called those ads shameful and false.