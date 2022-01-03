'This should be a time of unity': Kentucky Capitol, Governor's Mansion to be lit blue, yellow to support Ukraine

It’s the first time the colors have changed since March 2020 when both were lit green to support those lost to COVID-19.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky will join other places around the world in supporting the people of Ukraine.

Gov. Andy Beshear’s office announced the dome of the State Capitol will be lit blue while the front of the Governor’s Mansion will be lit yellow – the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

“This should be a time of unity for all those who champion democracy and the rule of law,” Gov. Beshear said in a statement. “Russia’s unprovoked and escalating military attack on Ukraine is a reminder that freedom and self-determination should never be taken for granted by any of us. Britainy and I invite Kentuckians to join us in showing support for the people of Ukraine and praying for peace.”

The governor recently asked for unity among Americans saying, “We’re tough enough – we’ve proven it the last couple years. We can take on whatever is out there, but we must be resolute, and now is the time for patriotism.”

The colors will light up both landmarks Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Russia-initiated war on Ukraine is nearing its seventh day.

