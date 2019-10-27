LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The final debate between Republican Governor, Matt Bevin, and Democratic Attorney General, Andy Beshear, was heated from the very start. Whether it was discussion about public education or the opioid crisis, the two were throwing verbal jabs.

Below is a full list of the questions

As governor, how will you foster bipartisan cooperation to solve problems in Kentucky?

What remains to be done to stabilize Kentucky's pension system?

Do you support changes to allow cities to raise more revenue to cover pension costs?

What are your proposals to address economic development in urban and rural areas?

What are your tax reform proposals to help working and middle class families?

What would you do to raise wages for workers in Kentucky?

How will you ensure adequate funding for public education?

Do you support charter schools and private school vouchers?

Will you support legislation to fully fund the requirements of the school safety bill?

What is your plan to help Kentuckians gain better, more affordable healthcare?

Where do you stand on work requirements for some medicaid recipients?

What plans do you have to address the opioid epidemic?

What are you going to do to improve the child welfare system in Kentucky?

Do you support raising the gas tax or creating a mileage fee for drivers to raise revenue?

What is one policy or action you would do differently from the past four years?

The night started off with Bevin describing the moments before he walked into the debate, greeting people on both sides of the isle, and how appreciative many were. He followed up with saying he saw "cussing" among teachers holding up signs.

As the night continued, the talks of Kentucky's pension system kept surfacing. Bevin noted he is the only governor to fully fund and tackle the problem. While Beshear came back saying Bevin is hurting cities and counties by pushing pension costs on them instead of finding new revenue.

Education was a big topic in the debate and the two candidates did not hold back from making it personal.

"You've never had a child in public school a day in your life, their lives and it's crazy you say you're for public school, but you've never trusted the public schools in our state with your own children, and I think that speaks volumes at the end of the day," Bevin said .

Beshear was quick to respond saying, "What speaks volumes is a governor that would go after somebody's kids...I will make you a few promises. I will never bully other Kentuckians from the Governor's office..."

On the discussion of charter schools Bevin says inner city children deserve better choices. Bevin promises in his very first week of governor to get a whole new board of education.

Bevin responded saying, "I restructured the board of education in this state, I was sued by this guy, but now he is going to do the very same thing on day one, I guess you've had a change of heart."

During the topic of the opioid epidemic, Bevin denies saying that people kill themselves in casinos.

"I don't know where this comment about the casinos, I've never said anything like that in my life that's absolute malarkey," Bevin said.

"You deny saying that?" Beshear responded.

"I do deny saying it," Bevin answered.

"Really?" Beshear asked.

"Yes," Bevin said.

"It's on tape," Beshear said.

"No it isn't on tape," Bevin answered.

The last question of the night let the two candidates voice what they wished they could have done differently in their last term.

"But I did not get as far as I wanted to on addressing domestic violence. Our statistics are nearly one in two. As a son, as a husband and as a dad, that is absolutely unacceptable. And I am going to continue to work as governor to make sure that no one is ever unsafe in their own home, and that we do so much better," Beshear said.

"I wish that we had fixed the pension problem, we haven't fixed the pension problem. I wish we had modernized our tax code, we haven't yet modernized our tax code to make us competitive with states around us I regret the fact that there are still 2500 children still in our foster care system waiting for a forever family. We have 6500 houses of worship in this state, we ought to be able to find one home for every two and half churches in the commonwealth of Kentucky," Bevin said.

The night ended in closing statements. Here are a few bits and pieces from both candidates.

"This governor and I disagree on a lot of things but he's said something every now and again that I do agree with him on. The Kentuckians are going to have to choose between one of us, and one way they should think about it is who they would want to lead their company, or look after their family...what we desperately need governor that can bring us together. One that would never engage in the type of conduct that we've seen but one that understands once you're elected, you're a governor for all of us. Democrats, republicans and independents," said Beshear."

"You have to choose one of us. You don't get part of me and part of him or part of yourselves and part of one of us, it's one or the other. One of us will sit down across from the CEOs of companies in this state and outside of this state and we will make the case for why Kentucky. One of us will be the responsible party for moving this state forward or potentially taking it backwards. I'm the only one on this stage that has created jobs. I am the only one in the private sector specifically. I am the only one on this stage that has ever lived below the poverty level. I am the only one that has ever lived without healthcare insurance. These things don't make me a better person, it just informs me, with a level of empathy and understanding that is not in the case for both of us on this stage," Bevin said.

