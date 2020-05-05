FRANKFORT, Ky. — As the state prepares to be “Healthy at Work” next week, Governor Andy Beshear announced a new partnership between the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Kentucky Distillers Association that will help small businesses get personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer.

The Cabinet for Economic Development worked with the Chamber to purchase 200,000 3-ply masks that are available for businesses.

Beshear says with masks becoming the new normal as the state begins to reopen, PPE is becoming a necessity for businesses to operate.

“Acquiring the necessary PPE is a big challenge,” the governor said. “We’ve been through it at a time which was probably the most difficult time ever to purchase it.”

He says the state is working every day to secure PPE but it has to be used for nursing homes, the healthcare sector and to prepare possibly for a second wave of COVID-19 cases.

Kentucky distillers have come to the aid and provided much needed hand sanitizer throughout the state. Officials say distillers have donated an estimated 150,000 gallons of hand sanitizers to health care providers.

Small businesses can purchase masks for $1 each by visiting kychamber.com/maskorderform.

Those in need of hand sanitizer can visit kyhandsanitizer.com and put in a request to purchase sanitizer with the Kentucky Distillers’ Association.

