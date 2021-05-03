Gov. Beshear addresses lack of masks during Oaks, Kentucky Derby

A spokesperson for Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer also released a statement following a viral photo of a maskless mayor at the Kentucky Oaks.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 51,000 filled the stands at Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby but despite the track’s rules, many of them weren’t wearing masks.

Gov. Andy Beshear said he thought hosting the Derby showed the country a lot of hope but did address the lack of masks during his press conference Monday.

“Now we didn’t have as many people wearing masks as they should and that’s something that we will have to improve in the future,” he said. “I do think a large percentage of people that were there were vaccinated which again is a good thing.”

Social media was also abuzz about a viral photo showing Mayor Greg Fischer without a mask at the Kentucky Oaks.

WHAS11 News contacted Fischer’s office and they replied with a statement Monday afternoon which read, “Out of an abundance of caution and in compliance with rules outlined by Churchill Downs, Mayor Fischer had his mask on the vast majority of his time at the event. This photo was taken at a brief moment he did not have his mask on."

The statement goes on to say the mayor is a strong proponent of mask-wearing and encourages everyone to get their vaccine.

