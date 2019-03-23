RICHMOND, Va. — Eighteen attorneys general released a joint statement for the U.S. Attorney General to make the Mueller investigation findings public as quickly as possible.
The statement read:
As the top law officers in states across the country, we strongly urge United States Attorney General Barr to immediately make public the findings of the Mueller investigation. The American people deserve to know the truth.
The attorneys general who called for the public release of the Mueller investigation findings are:
- California Attorney General Xavier Becerra
- Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser
- Connecticut Attorney General William Tong
- Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings
- District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine
- Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear
- Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey
- Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh
- Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey
- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison
- New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas
- New York Attorney General Letitia James
- Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum
- Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro
- Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan
- Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring
- Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson