CLERMONT, Ky. — A complaint filed against the proposed pipeline through Bernheim Forest has been rejected.

Earlier this year, Bernheim filed the complaint with the Kentucky Public Service Commission against LG&E and the commission. Now, the commission says that complaint did not conform to the rules of 807 KAR 5:001, Section 20, which regards formal complaints.

Bernheim has 20 days to amend their complaint with the commission.

LG&E’s proposed natural gas pipeline would run 12 miles. It would be placed in areas of plants, stress, streams and animal habitats, including those of endangered species, according to Bernheim.

