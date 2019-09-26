LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After months of roadshows, supporters of Bernheim Forest demonstrated against a proposed Interstate 65/71 connector and LG&E natural gas pipeline September 27.

Community members rallied at Jefferson Square Park from 3:30-4:15 p.m. before marching to LG&E on Main Street.

LG&E said the natural gas pipeline is the "best path forward" for providing natural gas to Bullitt County, and said 60 homes or businesses do not have natural gas service because of the delays.

"A long-time supporter of Bernheim with an appreciation for its legacy, LG&E says it also has an obligation to serve the larger community and takes that responsibility seriously," the company said in a press release.

"Being able to build a new line means it enhances reliability so if anything happens to that existing line, there is another way to ensure they can have natural gas service," said LG&E spokeswoman Natasha Collins. "As it stands now with it at capacity and being the only line, those residents basically need to be prepared that if there is an interruption of service, we're not sure how long it could last."

LG&E said it has had to deny requests for service for more than 60 new homes and businesses, including industrial warehouses.

"When businesses can't come it's also the community that's impacted because businesses bring jobs, and they bring growth to the community and enhance the economic development potential," Collins said. "It's an area that is one of the fastest growing areas in Kentucky and with that growth comes more demand for energy."

Andrew Berry, the Director of Conservation at Bernheim Forest, said Alternative routes do exist, which would leave Bernheim unscathed and those making that decision.

"We're not against economic development, we're not against strong communities, but we are saying conservation kind of needs to keep pace with those," Berry said.

