'Paws in Nature': Bernheim Forest is celebrating dogs this weekend

CLERMONT, Ky. — Get ready to em'bark' on some adventures with your four-legged friends in Bernheim Forest.

More than 12,000 dogs visit Bernheim with their owners every year, officials said.

So to celebrate, Bernheim is hosting another free "Paws in Nature" event this Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The outdoor doggy festival will include a dog splash zone, drop-in agility and obedience training sessions, a scavenger hunt and a dog biscuit cooking demonstration. There will also be several pet product vendors.

"The day will be filled with activities for dogs of all ages and sizes," officials said. "It's a great day to spoil your dog with an experience full of nature and socializing."

All dogs must be kept on a leash and cleaned up after, Bernheim said.

While the event itself is free, officials ask that you make a $15 per vehicle donation at the gate for non-members.

Be sure to bring plenty of water for your furry friends as the temperatures this weekend are expected to get up into the 90s. More here.

