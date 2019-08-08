LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Bernheim Forest is fighting back against a proposed LG&E natural gas pipeline.



About a week after the utility filed a lawsuit to condemn the land in Bullitt County, Bernheim has filed a complaint to the public service commission against both the commission and LG&E.

Executive Director Mark Wourms said the process followed wasn't proper.

"We believe that this pipeline was new pipeline. They're saying it's an extension. We also know this has been in the works for many years, three to four years at least, and that it's been kept quiet on purpose during that period of time," Wourms said.

Bernheim is taking their fight against the pipeline and a proposed bypass on the road with a series of meetings.

The first is next Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 7 at the Crescent Hill Library with another on Aug. 15 at 5:30 at Jimmy Can't Dance on South 7th Street downtown.

The meetings will continue until late September.

