Here are 2 upcoming festivals to get you ready for fall

CLERMONT, Ky. — Bernheim Forest plans to welcome back two festivals that will delight visitors with music, art and other experiences.

According to a press release, CONNECT@Bernheim is scheduled for Sept. 10 from 3:58 p.m. to 9:58 p.m, and BugFest is on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Artists Mike Elsherif, Sonja Hinrichsen and Carla Rhodes will have their work showcased at CONNECT.

The press release states that CONNECT's night will include live music, art displays, hands-on experiences for adults and families, drum circle participation, Louisville Silent Disco and more.

Regional beer from Mile Wide Beer Company in Louisville, West Sixth Brewing in Lexington and wine from Clermont’s Forest Edge Winery will be available for purchase. The festival will also have food options available.

Tickets to CONNECT can be purchased in advance. Advanced tickets (through Sept. 9) are $10 for Bernheim members and $15 for non-member adults (ages 11+). The price of tickets on event day are $15 for Bernheim members and $20 per person for non-member adults (ages 11+). Children 10 and under are free regardless of membership status.

Tickets can be purchased at Bernheim's website.

The press release states that this year's BugFest will feature a bug-themed concert, Insect Safaris, the Bug Zoo, Idlewild Butterfly & Insectarium, Spider Tent, bug crafts, the Bug Parade and more.

Rhodes will also be featured at BugFest and she is Bernheim's first environmental artist in residence.

This festival is free for members and there is a $10 per car admission fee for non-members that will be paid at the festival.

