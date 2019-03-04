CLERMONT, Ky. — With students out of school and great weather in the forecast, Bernheim Forest has seen a massive influx in visitors this spring break — so much so, that the forest had to stop allowing new visitors for almost an hour.

Bernheim Forest officials posted on their social media that they would not allow entrance for at least an hour Wednesday, April 3, due to the "high volume of visitors."

Several people also noted that KY-245 and I-65 were backed up Wednesday morning due to so many visitors.

Bernheim did reopen less than an hour later, but officials encouraged people to arrive early in the morning or later in the afternoon for the rest of the week.

"For the remainder of spring break, we recommend visiting before 10 a.m. or after 5 p.m," officials posted on social media.

Bernheim recently unveiled three "forest giants" created by Danish artist Thomas Dambo to celebrate its 90th anniversary. The sculptures are free and will be at the forest for at least three years.

