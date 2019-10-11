LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bernheim Forest is challenging the public in its fight against Louisville Gas and Electric and its proposed pipeline.

Longtime supports Gil and Augusta Holland have pledged $50,000 that will go toward Bernheim’s fight to save the 8 acres of forest, which would be destroyed by the pipeline.

The Hollands are Louisville philanthropists and longtime supporters of the forest.

Bernheim is calling on the public to match the donation.

The group says that every dollar donated to Bernheim’s Land Stewardship and Protection Fund, will be matched dollar for dollar by the Hollands.

LG&E announced in July that its line in Bullitt County was approaching full capacity and needed to expand.

For information on how you can donate, click here.

