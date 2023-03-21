Louisville District 8's new councilman wants to make his hometown better

Last week, Metro Council selected Ben Reno-Weber to fill the District 8 seat.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Last week, Louisville Metro Council welcomed its newest member, voting to choose Democrat Ben Reno-Weber to fill the District 8 seat.

Sen. Cassie Chambers Armstrong (D-District 19) vacated the seat after her election to the Kentucky Senate in Feburary.

District 8 is made up of neighborhoods and small cities like the Highlands, Tyler Park, Bonnycastle, Seneca Gardens and Strathmoor Manor.

For Reno-Weber, District 8 is home. It's where he grew up and now lives with his family.

“It was the district that raised me," he said. "It's where my dad taught me to shoot a hook shot. The idea I get to serve that community to try and create the space there that I want my kids to grow up in, that's magical."

Reno-Weber sat down with WHAS11 Tuesday to talk about his background and priorities while serving on Metro Council.

He currently works for the University of Louisville's Humana Health Equity Innovation Hub, but has also worked with the YMCA, in tech and internationally, in financial empowerment with World Bank.

"I want to be able to bring that intersectionality to the work we do as Metro Council and Metro government," Reno-Weber said. “How do we leverage the power of business to accomplish a social mission to empower people."

Reno-Weber said he's focused on infrastructure, economic development and public safety. Regarding public safety, he said the conversation should go beyond policing to include other resources that impact safety.

"How do we come together differently to solve the problems we all know we want to address," he said. “We also want to be able to empower other parts of our civic ecosystem to deal with someone who is experiencing homelessness, who has a substance use disorder, so my real focus will be how to we leverage additional resources there.”

WHAS11 also asked Reno-Weber about the DOJ's investigation into LMPD and Metro Government, and Metro Council's role in making change going forward.

He said it's important to understand the areas in which Metro Council can and can't make an impact.

“How we spend money is a statement of priorities. So I think that’s part of where we need to be engaged and recognize we aren’t going to be the boots on the ground, but we need to help the people who are going to be the boots on the ground," he said.

Throughout his career, Reno-Weber said one thing he has learned is that people with potential solutions to problems often exist closest to them.

He believes it is crucial to get resources to those without access.

“They have the insight to really help us get to a solution, but often there’s not an ability for the people with that insight to access resources they need to solve that problem," Reno-Weber said.

"There's no Highlands thriving without a city that's thriving, and that means we need to be making investments across our city," he added.

Reno-Weber said he will listen first and wants constituents to see him as an open ear. He pointed to a phrase that inspired him, from his wife.

"She says 'Louisville is a canvas that's big enough to be worth painting on but small enough that everyone's paint matters,'" he said.

Reno-Weber plans to run for the District 8 seat, which will be on the ballot Nov. 7, for a special election.

Even-numbered Council seats are also up for a vote in 2024.

