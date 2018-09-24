NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) -- A beloved and longtime professor of Indiana University Southeast has passed away.

Bernie Carducci was a friend to all, a retired psychology professor, and he founded the Shyness Institute at Indiana University Southeast 20 years ago.

The IUS college paper, called 'The Horizon', posted about his passing on Sunday, Sept. 23.

Bernie was 66 and had retired from teaching in 2017. Bernie was part of IUS for almost four decades.

For years, he even dressed up as Santa Claus for school events.

