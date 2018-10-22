HARDIN CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- A beloved goat who is well-known in the Elizabethtown area has been injured on I-65. Houdini, the I-65 goat, can often be found wandering near I-65 in Elizabethtown. The goat even has a fan following on Facebook.

Unfortunately, on Sunday, Oct 21, Houdini was injured in a traffic mishap in his favorite stomping grounds of I-65.

“Houdini is under the care of our new Shelter Veterinarian Dr. Jessica Perpich, who will ensure he receives the right care and is nursed back to health,” Hardin County Animal Care and Control Director Mike McNutt said. “We will update Houdini’s adoring fans throughout his recovery via our Facebook page.”

Right now, there is no time estimate on Houdini’s recovery.

Many of Houdini’s fans have reached out to offer help and donations. McNutt said this is much appreciated since Houdini requires care items that the shelter does not usually stock.

“We will need hay, livestock feed and other essentials while Houdini is in our care as these aren’t items we normally stock. We will ensure he receives the highest standard of healthcare regardless of donations, but assistance from the public and his fans is deeply appreciated,” McNutt said.

For those who wish to donate feed or hay, those items should be delivered to the Hardin County Animal Shelter at 220 Peterson Drive, Elizabethtown, KY.

For those who wish to donate money, click here and earmark your donations for the “Houdini Fund.”

