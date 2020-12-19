Belle of Louisville returns home 'in excellent condition' after inspection, maintenance

The ship was inspected by the United States Coast Guard and underwent some preventative maintenance projects before returning to Louisville Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After two days of travel on the Ohio River, a Louisville favorite returned home Saturday morning. The Belle of Louisville pulled into the Fourth Street Wharf just before 10 a.m. on Dec. 19

The Belle left Gallipolis, Ohio Wednesday evening to begin her journey back to Louisville. Over the last six weeks, the ship was inspected and underwent maintenance projects at the Amherst-Madison shipyard.

The United States Coast Guard said the 106-year-old steamboat was in "excellent condition" following their inspection.

According to a press release, the crew in Ohio completed several preventative maintenance tasks, including painting, replacing vital parts and completing additional inspections to make sure the Belle will stay seaworthy for many years to come.

Once the inspections and repairs were complete, the Belle headed home. The ship was pulled by a towboat down the Ohio River from Ohio to Louisville due to the weather and water conditions.

The ship will be inspected again in 2025.

You can watch the Belle returning to the wharf in the video below:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.