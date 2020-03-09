Mary M. Miller beats Belle of Louisville in 'Tribute to the Great Steamboat Race'

Instead of racing the Belle of Cincinnati, the Belle of Louisville faced off against her sister vessel the Mary M. Miller.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Great Steamboat Race is a yearly tradition during Derby time in Louisville. After the race was canceled, officials decided to keep the tradition alive with a ‘Tribute to the Great Steamboat Race.’

Instead of racing the Belle of Cincinnati, the Belle of Louisville faced off against her sister vessel the Mary M. Miller. The two boats raced up a portion of the Ohio River and back.

The Mary M. Miller won the race, and Belle of Louisville's crew offered their congratulations on Facebook.

