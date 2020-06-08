Great Steamboat Race still on for Derby week

The Belle of Louisville said it will still have its annual race, but against the Mary M. Miller instead of the Belle of Cincinnati.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As officials prepare for a much different Kentucky Derby than in year's past, the Belle of Louisville will also change one of its signature Derby events.

The Great Steamboat Race is still on for Derby week, but will instead take place between the Belle of Louisville and its sister vessel, the Mary M. Miller. The race will take place Sept. 2 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

"We couldn’t let a year go by without the Great Steamboat Race in some form or fashion, and while we’ll miss the Belle of Cincinnati, we’re thrilled to get the Mary M. Miller involved in the action" said Krista Snider, CEO of the Belle of the Louisville Riverboats.

The two boats will have two separate parties: the Belle will host a picnic dinner cruise with family-friendly activities, while the Mary M. Miller will host a DJ for adults 21 and older.

The Belle said the race will also launch the Belle’s new membership program with four different tiers. Tickets can be purchased at BelleofLouisville.org.

