Belle of Louisville to set sail on a 'Ghost Cruise'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Belle of Louisville will set sail on a "spook-tacular" ride. The ghost cruise is sold out with hundreds expected to attend the journey that will take riders back to the 1940's.

The 108-year-old steamboat has been in Louisville for 60 years and will serve as the backdrop for the event, according to the Belle of Louisville's website.

Charlotte Mason, communications manager at the Belle of Louisville, went into detail about what ghost cruise riders can expect this year.

"[Guests will go] into a time loop that keeps on happening," Mason said. "They will come face to face with real ghosts and kind of see the stories that led to Captain Winters' heart attack."

As unsuspecting passengers step aboard the Belle of Louisville, they'll step back in time to Oct. 31, 1947 when sheriffs allegedly raided the vessel, searching for illegal gambling machines installed by Captain Ben Winters.

According to their website, the surprise raid shook the Captain so severely, he suffered a heart attack on the spot and died onboard.

Guests will reportedly have the opportunity to explore the allegedly haunted Belle of Louisville, encounter "ghosts" and visit the cabin that Captain Winters actually died in.

