Cancer patients enjoy special cruise on Belle of Louisville

WHAS11 News went along on cruise and found out how it helped families take their mind off their struggles.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly 400 cancer patients and their families were treated to a special cruise on The Belle of Louisville.

Through Meghan’s Mountain, those going through their battles with the disease were able to kick back and relax while enjoying brotherhood, love, laughter and a little fun.

WHAS11 photojournalist Nelson Reyes joined Sunday’s cruise and found out how it helped families take their mind off their struggles.

For more information on Meghan's Mountain, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.