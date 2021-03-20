Belle of Louisville seeks emergency funding after tough financial year

Belle of Louisville operators asked Metro Council for more than $720 thousand in emergency funding, arguing the money is crucial to keep the Belle afloat.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a hard financial year in 2020 caused by the pandemic, Belle of Louisville operators are seeking emergency funding to keep the steamboat running.

"Anybody who's ever had any kind of boat knows boats take a lot of maintenance, but that is multiplied many many times when you're talking about a 106 year steamboat-the only one left in the world at this time," Krista Snider, Belle of Louisville Riverboats CEO, said.

At a recent Louisville Metro Council meeting, operators asked for more than $720 thousand in emergency funding, arguing the money is crucial to keep the Belle afloat.

“Without the Belle, I think we lose that access to the river that many of us take for granted. If you don’t have your own boat, like most of us don’t, the Belle was maybe your first or only experience on the water.”

Losing the Belle of Louisville, Snider said, would mean losing a symbol of the city.

This story may be updated.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.