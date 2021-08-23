Bellarmine University implements COVID vaccine requirement

Students and staff at Bellarmine University now have 45 days to become fully vaccinated.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Since the Pfizer vaccine has received full FDA approval, students and staff at Bellarmine University now have 45 days to become fully vaccinated.

The university previously announced the mandate would go into effect once a vaccine was fully approved.

"Yesterday was that day, so we're in the process of instituting that plan," university president Dr. Susan Donovan said.

Donovan expected some pushback, though said nearly 90% of students who have reported their status so far have already gotten the shot. Around 50% of students have already self-reported.

As for students leaving because of the rule, Donovan hasn't heard any rumors.

"That's not the intent of the policy, to get people not to come to Bellarmine," she said.

Students told WHAS most people seem to be ok with the mandate, or have already been vaccinated on their own.

"At Bellarmine especially, everyone is just so nice and open minded and accepting," freshman Kirsten Lassley said.

"The younger generation is more open to getting the vaccine," freshman Erica Pinnegar said.

Sophomore Caleb Mathis said online, there's talk on both sides of the debate.

"There were definitely people down in the comments both for it and against it," he said.

Mathis planned to wait to get vaccinated, but got the shot before returning to school. He said he thinks the mandate will be a positive decision.

The change comes several days into the semester. Students who learned mostly online last year, like Mathis, are eager just to walk the halls.

"Definitely after a year and a half of being online it's a blessing to be in person," he said.

The university will continue a masking policy. They are also tracking case counts and quarantining when necessary.

They'll also continue providing vaccine clinics for students and staff.

"I think some people have just not gotten around to it and so convenience is really important and we want to make it accessible," Donovan said.

Donovan said most people she's spoken with are ok with the mandate. She said students and staff seem willing to do what it takes to learn in person.

"They so enjoy being back on campus in the face to face so that's really been the priority," she said.

