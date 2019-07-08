LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11) -- A Bellarmine University coach has been identified as the victim in a fire that started early Wednesday in a Highlands apartment.

The coroner identified Louisville native and Bellarmine Men's Golf Coach, 75-year-old Ernie Denham, as the victim in that fire. Bellarmine University said he died of apparent smoke inhalation.

Officials said the fire was started accidentally by a lit candle that was dropped on a comforter on the first floor of the apartments on Village Drive.

Three people were taken to the hospital and their conditions are unknown at this time.

It took 29 firefighters 18 minutes to get the fire under control, according to Major Bobby Cooper with Louisville Division of Fire.

"The entire Bellarmine community is shocked and saddened by this tragedy," said Bellarmine Director of Athletics Scott Wiegandt. "Ernie Denham was a beloved member of the golf community and will be mourned by many people, not only here at Bellarmine, but across the state and nation. We ask for thoughts and prayers in this time of loss."

According to Bellarmine University website, Denham has been the head coach of the Knights since 2003. Denham is a two-time GLVC (Great Lakes Valley Conference) Coach of the year who has guided Bellarmine's men golf team to three appearances in the NCAA Division two National Championship.

Prior to Bellarmine, Denham was the head men’s golf coach at the University of Louisville for 12 seasons. In 1977, he accepted the position of Executive Director of Kentucky Golf Association and Kentucky Section PGA. He served in the position for 11 years.

Denham graduated from Seneca High School in 1961. He earned a bachelor's degree in math from the University of Louisville while also playing golf for the Cardinals. He then earned a master's degree from the University of Kentucky.

