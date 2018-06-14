LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Beechmont Community Center celebrated the opening of its first public turf soccer field on June 14.

That field became a possibility thanks to the Louisville Parks foundation and Louisville City FC.

It's the first of five new fields planned for parks in South Louisville.

The head coach of Louisville City FC and some of the team were there for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

The Beechmont Community Center is located on West Wellington Avenue, about one mile south of the Watterson.



