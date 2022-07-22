'We want to see action': Beechmont neighbors work to clear homeless camp

Neighbors said they hope city officials can help find the group another area to stay in.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Beechmont neighbors are calling on city officials to clear a homeless camp on Southern Parkway near I-264.

Jon Crick, who lives in the area, said the group moved into the neighborhood two months ago and they continue to grow.

He and neighbors said the group leaves garbage everywhere, disturbs people as they ride by the camp and walks around without clothes.

Neighbors said they called 311, the mayor's office and police several times, but they didn't get a response.

"You can't just find a plot of land and set up shop. So we want to see action," he said." I want to understand more about what's the process here. What do we need to do moving forward when we have these issues?"

Jeff Gill, founder of Hip Hop Cares, also lives in the neighborhood. Hip Hop Cares is a homeless outreach organization.

Gill said he doesn't think there's an immediate solution.

"The city is going to eventually clear that space out. They are going to say that they can't be there anymore. The truth of the matter is they're just going to move somewhere else. They are just going to move to another part of this neighborhood," he said.

In the meantime, Gill advises everyone to be kind and patient. He said he will help clean up trash on Southern Parkway and listen to neighbors' concerns when they give him a call.

