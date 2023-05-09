Groundbreaking held for '4th and final' phase of Beecher Terrace's revitalization project

The last phase will add 210 new mixed-income apartments and live-work units, featuring commercial businesses on the first floor buildings along Muhammad Ali Blvd.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More affordable housing is on the way to the Russell neighborhood as city leaders announced the fourth and final phase of Beecher’s Terrace’s revitalization project is underway.

Mayor Craig Greenberg along with city leaders made the announcement during a groundbreaking on Tuesday.

The $213 million project will add 210 new mixed-income apartments and live-work units, featuring commercial businesses on the first floor buildings along Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

“It's time to continue the transformation in Russell, and all of the neighborhoods in west Louisville. it's time to find new and better ways to take on the related crises of homelessness and affordable housing,” Greenberg said. “We must use this as inspiration to address the challenges that we face at Parkway Place and Dosker Manor. We can transform those development just like we did here.”

The former public housing site was built in the 1930’s running between Ninth Street, Muhammad Ali, West Jefferson Street and 12th Street.

The Beecher Terrace project was started in 2016 after the city leveraged a $29 million Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant it got from U.S. Housing and Urban Development with plans of turning distressed buildings into a thriving community where people could live, work and play.

Much of the redevelopment of Beecher Terrace has been completed with 117 new apartments for seniors completed in 2021, 108 units in Feb. 2021 and 185 apartments in Oct. 2022.

“We began working with residents and our Choice Neighborhoods partners in 2015 to develop the vision for a redeveloped Beecher Terrace community,” Wavid Wray, deputy executive director, Louisville Metro Housing Authority, said in a statement. “So, today’s celebration not only marks the start of this long-awaited final phase of rental housing, but it demonstrates what we are able to accomplish when we work together.”

The revitalization is part of the “Reimagine 9th Street” project that will transform the area of Ninth Street from a “six-lane thoroughfare into a complete street” with pedestrian areas, bike facilities, bus lanes, greenspace and smart signals.

Construction on phase four is expected to begin soon and wrapping up in 2025.

