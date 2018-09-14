BULLITT CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- Bed Bugs have been found in North Bullitt High School.

WHAS11 reached out to the district and they tell us even though it is unlikely for bed bugs to infest a school they are inspecting the school and are taking "aggressive measures" to make sure every room, including office areas and lockers, are being treated.

The district is closing the school at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14 and will reopen on Monday morning.

© 2018 WHAS-TV