Bed Bath & Beyond closing Paddock Shops location; Here's what we know

It's the third location to close in Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another Bed Bath & Beyond is closing in Kentucky as the company looks to reduce its workforce and avoid potential bankruptcy.

In a statement, the company said it will be closing its Paddock Shops location, at 4350 Summit Plaza Drive, "in the coming months."

"As we continue to work with our advisors to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business as efficiently as possible," a spokesperson for the company said.

The second Louisville Bed Bath & Beyond, located at 99 Breckenridge Lane, will remain open however, they said.

This comes as Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be decreasing its workforce by 20% and closing 150 locations across the U.S. back in August.

Two other Kentucky locations, in Bowling Green and Elizabethtown, are closing soon as well.

