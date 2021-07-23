Beats for Blessings helping kids cope with cancer

Kids can receive 'Blessing Boxes' full of art supplies shipped directly to their homes. Others can receive gifts of up to $300 from their wish list.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — This weekend, you can dine out and enjoy some live entertainment while supporting local kids battling cancer.

The 2nd annual Beats for Blessings is happening Saturday at The Grand in New Albany, featuring The Rumors in concert.

All proceeds benefit pediatric cancer patients, giving them opportunities to further their interests in music and art as a method of coping with their diagnosis and treatments.

They can receive 'Blessing Boxes' full of art supplies that's shipped directly to their homes. Others can receive gifts of up to $300 from their wish lists.

It all started with Jenni Brown's daughter Bree, who came up with the idea to help kids like herself, before she passed away from cancer at just 15.

"These kids are facing isolation, depression, anxiety and these gifts of art and music are just a creative and positive way to deal with everything that's going on in their life," Brown said.

With the community's donations, Bree's mission has helped hundreds of children over the last few years. You can keep it going.

Click here for ticket information and event info, including a dinner, live music, silent auction and testimonies from kids who've benefited from Bree's Blessings and events like Beats for Blessings.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.