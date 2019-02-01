On Tuesday, January 8, all Louisville and southern Indiana Bearno's locations will donate 20 percent of all dine-in, carryout and delivery sales directly to Detective Deidre Mengedoht's family.

The 32-year-old mother was conducting a traffic stop Christmas Eve when a MSD semi-truck hit her cruiser with her inside, killing her. She was laid to rest Monday, December 31, after a funeral at Southeast Christian Church.

LMPD said one of their officers is a franchisee and owns one of the Bearno's stores, making the fundraiser personal.