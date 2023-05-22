Bearno's Pizza donating percent of sales in Kentuckiana to fund for injured LMPD officer

Officer Nickolas Wilt was critically injured during the mass shooting at Old National Bank.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As a Louisville Metro Police officer continues to recover following the mass shooting at Old National Bank last month, the community continues to come to his aid.

Bearno's Pizza will be donating 20% of all sales on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, directly to Officer Nickolas Wilt's family to support his continued recovery.

The fundraiser will take place at all Louisville and southern Indiana locations.

Wilt was critically injured during a shootout with the 25-year-old gunman.

Last Wednesday, the Louisville Metro Police Foundation said Wilt continues to show improvement in his recovery and is "on the right path."

The organization said he was "the most awake he's been" since his injury.

