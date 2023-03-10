'They really wanted to help out': Louisville restaurants raising money for injured LMPD officers

Officer Brandon Haley was shot in the line of duty, and Traffic Control Officer Gertrude Schaftlein was hit by a semi and lost part of her leg.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville-area pizza joints are raising money for two officers that were injured on the job in September.

Boombozz Pizza donated 20% of all sales at its four local locations to Ofc. Brandon Haley and his family.

Haley was shot in the line of duty on Sept. 7. He is at home and continuing his recovery.

Kate Craw, the manager at the Westport Village location, said the idea for the fundraiser actually stemmed from a recent visit by Haley's family.

"His family had gone to eat at our J-town location recently and one of our owners was there and they got to talking and our owners are very kind, giving people and they really wanted to help out, so they came up with this idea to help them out," Craw said.

Craw added they had a much busier than normal Monday lunch and expected a busy dinner shift as well.

Additionally, on Tuesday, Oct. 3 only, all Louisville and southern Indiana Bearno's locations will be donating 20% of its dine-in, carryout and delivery sales to both Haley and Traffic Guard Gertrude Schaftlein.

Schaftlein was hit by a semi and lost part of her leg. Police arrested the suspected driver that same day.

If you would like to donate directly to either one, you can click here.

