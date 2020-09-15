Black bear hit, killed on I-65 in Bullitt County

Shepherdsville Police said the bear was found dead in an emergency lane Tuesday morning.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — A bear was hit and killed on I-65 North Tuesday morning, Shepherdsville Police confirmed.

Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin said a large black bear was hit by a vehicle just north of new construction on the interstate. Officers responded to a call between the 115 and 116 mile markers, finding the deceased bear in an emergency lane.

"We must assume it was an 18-wheeler, but whatever vehicle struck it did not stop," McCubbin said.

The bear was removed by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

John Hast with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife previously said there could have been a bear near Shepherdsville in July. A separate bear was spotted in Fern Creek around the same time.

In late August, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said a bear was spotted north of Prospect, near Clark County, Indiana. Officials said it could cross the Ohio River into the Hoosier state. It is unclear if that bear is one of the two previously spotted.

