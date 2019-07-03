LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Kentucky Derby Festival has announced plans for the 2019 Great Steamboat Race.

The festival favorite will feature the Belle of Louisville and the Belle of Cincinnati in a head-to-head race for bragging rights on the Ohio.

The smack talk has already started.

“We’ve got some work to do on our paddle wheel. You’ve got a lot of work to do! Of course we use our paddle wheel to propel our boat too! We don’t have any props but there are no real strategies this year. It’s going to be a clean, fun race,” Belle of Louisville Captain Mark Doty said.

This year's battle for the silver antlers is May 1.

Tickets are still available, visit KDF.org for more information.