LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An investigation by JCPS is underway after a student was allegedly assaulted in the bathroom of Iroquois High School.

According to JCPS, the student, who was allegedly assaulted, went to the hospital.

Four other students are being investigated by JCPS for involvement with the alleged bathroom assault.

The investigation is on going.

RELATED: Parents confront JCPS Board over school safety issues after recent violence

RELATED: Iroquois HS teacher: bad JCPS cell phone policy causing bad behavior

RELATED: JCPS investigating after two guns were found in student's backpack at Shawnee

RELATED: Gun found in student's backpack at Southern High School

RELATED: LMPD: Ballard student arrested after allegedly having a gun on school property

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.



