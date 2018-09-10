NEW YORK (AP) - The father of a blue-chip college basketball recruit has testified that an assistant coach at the University of Louisville gave him a secret cash payment of $1,300.

Brian Bowen Sr. described it Tuesday to a New York federal jury in a corruption trial. He said assistant coach Kenny Johnson gave him the money but told him Louisville didn't normally pay basketball players.

Johnson's lawyer hasn't immediately responded to a message.

Johnson wasn't ever accused of a crime. He was fired last year.

A former Adidas executive and two other defendants have pleaded not guilty to charges they sought to use an under-the-table $100,000 payment from Adidas to get Bowen's son to sign with Louisville. The father testified that he expected Johnson would also give him extra cash for rent.

