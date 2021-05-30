Basketball backboards on recently renovated Bryson Tiller Court in Wyandotte Park shattered

Neighbors in the Beechmont neighborhood are hoping to find those responsible for the vandalism.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Neighbors in the Beechmont neighborhood are asking for the community’s help after someone vandalized renovated basketball goals in Wyandotte Park.

Photos circulating around social media showed every backboard on the Bryson Tiller Court shattered.

“Mister Ed”, a neighbor who visited the park Sunday, said he’s hopeful a security camera caught the culprits in the act.

"Even if we have to get out here as a community and clean this mess up, to start all over again, we'll do it because you can’t keep us down like that. It was put up there once, we'll do it again because we hope to catch the people who is behind this," he said.

Mr. Ed said this isn’t the first damage he’s noticed at the park in recent weeks and unless they get some help from city leaders, police and other parts of the community, he’s worried that it will just keep happening.

The courts were renovated back in 2017 with the help of R&B singer Bryson Tiller and Nike. Tiller wanted to give back to the city and South Louisville, the community he grew up in.