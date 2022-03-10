Man convicted of 2018 murder dies while in custody at Metro Corrections

Bashar Ghazawi was awaiting his sentencing phase when Metro Corrections staff said he was found unconscious Monday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Corrections said an inmate that had been house at their facility on a murder conviction has died at the facility.

According to jail officials, Bashar Ghazawi who was housed at the facility since 2018, was found unconscious around 7 p.m. Monday.

Jail staff conducted life-saving measures on Ghazawi and emergency medical services were then called.

He was transported to UofL Hospital where he died a short time later.

Metro Corrections believes Ghazawi’s death is drug overdose related.

“I am disgusted that it seems another person has lost his life because of those who seek to profit by smuggling these dangerous substances into the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. We will continue to work hard every day to disrupt the drug trafficking that plagues our community and our jail,” LMDC Director Jerry Collins said.

Ghazawi was awaiting the penalty phase of his trial when his death occurred.

He was convicted in July 2018 for the shooting death of his wife in the 4100 block of Lambert Avenue.

Collins has initiated an internal investigation by the Metro Corrections Professional Standards Unit and Metro Police’s Public Integrity Unit is also investigating.

In total, there have been 12 deaths at the facility since Nov. 2021.

