LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A longtime Pleasure Ridge Park baseball coach who passed away earlier this year will receive an honor.

Officials with the Jefferson County Public School Board approved naming the baseball field after Bill Miller.

The field will now be known as Coach Bill Miller Field.

Miller passed away in April after a two-year battle with cancer.

No coach ever deserved a field to be named in their honor more than Coach Bill Miller. Thank you @JCPSKY #weareprp #WeAreJCPS @PRP_Panthers @PRP_Baseball https://t.co/QXPnKSDLPc — PRP PANTHERS (@prp_athletics) August 29, 2018

He spent 39 seasons with the Panthers and led them to 6 state championships.

Miller was also inducted into the KHSAA Hall of Fame and was the winningest baseball coach in the state’s history.

RELATED: Longtime PRP baseball Coach Bill Miller dies

© 2018 WHAS-TV