'He has brought so much pride': Famed Louisville baseball player honored with monument at cemetery

Felton Snow started his career with the White Sox in Louisville before going on to play for the Elite Giants and eventually managing teams.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A famed, professional baseball player known for leading “The Best Black Team You’ve Never Heard Of” was honored in Louisville Thursday.

People unveiled a monument for Felton Snow, known for leading the Negro League, at Eastern Cemetery.

The league’s history in Louisville goes back to 1930.

The Louisville White Sox played for years in the city before joining the Negro League as the Louisville Black Caps.

Snow was a two-time all-star in the league, but he eventually went back to his roots when he worked at Hubbard’s Lane Barbershop in St. Matthews.

His nephew, Billy Snow, said that not only was Snow a professional baseball player, but he was a professional man.

“He has brought so much pride, not only when he was playing but he brought so much pride to his family. And even today we have so much pride for Uncle Snow,” Billy said.

Historian and author Larry Lester said while these players played in anonymity, they also died and were buried in anonymity.

“Let’s think about that in 1974 when he passed away, 48 years ago. For 50 years this man has been in an unmarked grave,” Lester said.

Louisville Slugger Museum will display an exhibit called “The Best Black Team You’ve Never Heard Of”, and Snow’s jersey number will be retired before the Louisville Slugger Bat’s Friday game.

