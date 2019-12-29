LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal off-road-vehicle (ORV) accident involving a Columbus, Ind. child.

On Saturday, responders were dispatched to a dirt bike accident that occurred near West 525 South in Bartholomew Co.

Initial investigation has determined a 5-year-old boy was operating a dirt bike on family property. While attempting to maneuver the dirt bike up an incline, he lost control, causing the dirt bike to strike a tree.

Family at the scene rendered aid and then transported the child to the Southwest Fire Department in Ogilville for medical assistance.

The victim was unresponsive and was transported to Riley Children’s Hospital by Life Line. Due to injuries sustained during the accident, he was declared deceased at the hospital.

Initial investigation has indicated the victim was wearing a helmet and other protective safety equipment at the time of the accident.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.