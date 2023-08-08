Louisville bars, restaurants facing new zero-tolerance policy starting in September

The change comes days after Councilmembers Ben Reno-Weber and Andrew Owen held a community meeting to discuss violence on Bardstown Road and Frankfort Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is cracking down on loud bars and restaurants as part of an effort to reduce violence.

The director of Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) has announced a new zero-tolerance policy for restaurant and bar noise violations in the city.

Previously, ABC officers would issue warnings to businesses, but now, they'll issue a $2,500 fine for the first offense.

The change comes days after Councilmembers Ben Reno-Weber and Andrew Owen held a community meeting to discuss violence on Bardstown Road and Frankfort Avenue.

Reno-Weber said noise was a top complaint, but added the problems are interconnected.

"Violence is a complex issue that's being addressed, needs to be addressed in many different ways," he said. "But one piece of it is a lot of the establishments where we're seeing in the neighborhood concentrations of violence are also where we're seeing a lot of neighbors complaining about that."

The new policy will take effect in September to allow businesses time to educate their staff about the change.

The council members said they plan to other unveil anti-violence initiatives in the coming weeks.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.