Kentucky governor implements new restrictions; bars to close, restaurants to reduce capacity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear has announced new steps being put into place to slow the spread.

The governor said he had no choice but to implement the changes he has been working on with White House officials to adopt.

Bars are expected to close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. If the bar serves food, Beshear said it must look like a restaurant if it wants to remain open.

Restaurants must also reduce their in-person dining to 25% capacity. Outside dining will be allowed to continue at 100% capacity if it meets social distancing guidelines.

Those restrictions will last until Aug. 11.

Beshear also recommended public and private schools to wait until the third week of August to start in-person classes.

Some districts have already pushed back the start of the school year.

"My concern is if school start before this when we are seeing an escalation of the virus. We are going to see cases in schools. And if we see a lot of early cases in schools, it will be harder to get all of our schools open for in-person classes in a way that will work for all of those families," Gov. Beshear said.

Seven new deaths, 465 of Kentucky’s total are tied to long-term care facilities but there were no new recommendations announced Monday.

WHAS11 News asked the governor about that and he insisted that updated testing of workers is helping, and he claimed cases impacting residents is being tied to those catching it at bars.

Officials are still asking people to avoid crowds and other large gatherings along with proper social distancing and wearing a mask in public.

