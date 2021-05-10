Beshear: Curfew for bars, restaurants in Kentucky to end May 28

The lifting of the curfew comes just in time for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear said restrictions on bars and restaurants will be loosened a little bit more just in time for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The governor announced curfews for bars and restaurants will end on May 28.

Currently, bars and restaurants have a last call time of midnight and are expected to close at 1 a.m. except for drive-thru, carry-out and delivery services.

However, the governor recently said all indoor and outdoor events with less than 1,000 people may expand to 75% capacity and events with more than 1,000 people may expand to 60% capacity.

“I want everybody to remember that we have been and we’re going to continue to be loosening these restrictions,” he said. “But be reasonable – just because you can, doesn’t mean you should. Look at your own facilities, look at the ability for air to move in and out [and] look what your vaccination rates are in your county and what your incidents rates are and try to make good decisions.”

Beshear said businesses should look to Healthy at Work guidance on the state’s website to continue looking for ways to keep customers safe as restrictions ease.

This story will be updated.