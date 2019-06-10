LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One person is dead and one person is in the hospital after an incident near Harry’s Paylakes early Sunday.

MetroSafe confirms police responded to a call shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday and found two people in the 10000 block of Barricks Road. One person had been stabbed and one person had been hit by a car. The person who had been hit by the car was pronounced deceased.

The person who was stabbed was taken to University Hospital.

No arrests have been made.

