Several barges, one carrying 1,400 tons of methanol, loose on Ohio River in Louisville

Louisville Water says there is no impact to the city's water intake or water quality.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several barges are loose after a "navigation incident" on the Ohio River in Louisville on Tuesday.

The U.S. Army corps of Engineers - Louisville District said the incident started around 2 a.m. at the McAlpine Locks and Dam.

Initially, a total of 10 out of 11 barges were reported loose from a tug boat.

One barge was reportedly carrying 1,400 tons of methanol and is partially submerged at the McAlpine Dam.

Three barges are pinned against the lower damn site and all other barges were recovered by other vessels in the area, officials said.

Louisville Water said it is aware of the situation, which is downriver from the water company's intake.

"Thee is no impact to Louisville Water's water intake or water quality," they said. "Your water is safe to drink."

Emergency Response Team (ERT) at a barge incident on the Ohio River in Lville. 10 of 11 barges are loose from the tug. One carrying 1400 tons of methanol partially submerged at McAlpine Dam. Nearest water intake is in Henderson. @USCG @kyfishwildlife @ORSANCOchannel pic.twitter.com/qyWJZkTYGg — Kentucky EEC (@KentuckyEEC) March 28, 2023

One barge was pinned against the Louisville and Indiana bridge pier, it has since been recovered.

According to Kentucky's Emergency Response Team, the nearest water intake is in Henderson, Kentucky.

"The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working closely with the U.S. Coast Guard, navigation industry and marine surveyors to start the recovery efforts of the remaining barges," officials said.

The locks will remain closed until the barges on the dam are recovered.

We will update this story with information as we learn more.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.